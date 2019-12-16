With much of the team in the JV portion of the Keith Vry Invite in Parkersburg on Saturday, the AGWSR Cougars sent four to the varsity side and still managed a pair of top-three medals. They were even more efficient in the first-ever girls tournament held there, winning two golds with two entrants.
Trey Lashbrook (120) placed second and Jacob Haley (182) took third for the Cougar boys. Ali Gerbracht and Trinity Rodgers both won their bracket to qualify for January’s Girls State Tournament in Waverly.
