Down 2-0 on the road at Greene, the AGWSR Cougars seemed destined to fall to 4-8 on the season. But for the second time this season, they erased that deficit to win in five sets as they beat the North Butler Bearcats (16-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-7). The win moved them to 5-7 on the year.
“It was good to see the girls battle,” head Cougar coach Jill Smith said. “We're still learning how to prepare mentally - especially after a tough match on Tuesday.”
(0) comments
