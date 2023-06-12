A rough weekend ended with a win for the AGWSR Cougars. After getting shutout by Class 5A Cedar Falls (19-0) on two hits Friday and by 12th-ranked in Class 3A Sumner-Fredericksburg (13-0) on one hit Saturday, AGWSR rebounded for a 4-2 win over BCLUW later in the day at the BCLUW Tournament in Conrad.
Trevyn Smith led the way offensively, going 4-7 with a home run, two runs batted in and a run scored. She went 2-3 with the homer and both RBI against the hosts.
