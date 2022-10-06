AGWSR head coach James Koop knew that the Hudson Pirates were improved, but he said his squad let a winnable game slip away. With needing one more district win to reach one goal and keep another alive, he was disappointed in Friday’s 10-0 loss in Hudson.
But the Cougars have one more chance to both win one more district game when they host Nashua-Plainfield this week in Ackley. A win over the Huskies would also give them a chance at making the postseason.
