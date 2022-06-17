The AGWSR Cougars (6-8, 5-5) scored the first run in Reinbeck Thursday night, then watched the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels (13-10, 8-2) go on to score 10 in a 10-1 North Iowa Cedar League West win. That completed the three-game regular season sweep.
The visitors took advantage of a shaky start by G-R starter William Kiburis in the top of the first. Bo Gerbracht and Landon Benning were both hit by a pitch. Consecutive passed balls plated the run.
