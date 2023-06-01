AGWSR’s top-of-the-first run didn’t last long in the Cougars’ 14-4 five-inning loss to the Columbus Sailors Wednesday night in Waterloo. Half-an-inning to be exact.
The Cougars sent five batters to the plate in taking a quick 1-0 lead. It started with a Bradly Roder single. He later scored on a one-out single by Bo Gerbracht after reaching second on a Landon Benning groundout. The hosts turned around to score two in the bottom of the frame against Tristen Dennis.
