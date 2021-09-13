The AGWSR Cougars went 1-3 at Saturday’s Aplington-Parkersburg Tournament in Parkersburg. They beat Nashua-Plainfield 2-0 but were swept by Class 2A rateds Denver (2nd), Wapsie Valley (6th), and Grundy Center (11th). AGWSR is now 3-5 on the season.
The Cougars steadily got better after a slow start with Wapsie Valley (25-5 and 25-10). After dropping the first set against GC by 13, they pushed the rival Spartans in the second before ending it (12-25 and 19-25). The Cougars also found some points against the highest ranked team in Denver, falling in two (9-25 and 12-25).
(0) comments
