Darren Veld (left) and Ben Reinke wrap up a Tripoli runner in a game from earlier this season. AGWSR hopes to put the clamps on a dangerous Meskwaki Settlement offense this week as they open the postseason in Ackley.
If nothing else, AGWSR showed they can rebound from a bad loss. A week after an admittedly poor effort in a 66-16 loss to Tripoli in Ackley – on Homecoming no less – they turned around to drub Riceville 56-24.
That should help the confidence level of the 4-3 Cougars as they host Meskwaki Settlement for a first round postseason game in Ackley this Friday. Not that confidence has been an issue, but a big win to end the regular season certainly can’t hurt.
