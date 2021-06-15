Ben Macy celebrates after scoring the first run in AGWSR's 5-4 home win over Grundy Center Monday night. The senior went 3-4 with a double and two runs scored, and came in in the seventh inning to pick up the save on the mound.
AGWSR Cougar head coach Dave Showalter is happy with his team for a lot of reasons. Chief among them is their ability to keep battling. They did that Monday with a 5-4 win against Grundy Center in Ackley.
They battled more than once, including in the first inning when the Spartans loaded the bases with no outs. A walk, an error and another walk did it. Then Wyatt Benning struckout Sloan Klar and got out of the stanza unharmed with a 1-2-3 double play.
