Last Friday’s 66-16 Homecoming loss to Tripoli was a bitter pill to swallow. Head coach James Koop said after the game it was maybe historic. And not in a good way.
Koop said Friday’s loss may have been the worst effort he has seen in his five years at the helm. Though he added that that was not a blanket statement, he felt only one starter truly consistently did what he could to win the game. It will take everybody, he said, to beat the Wildcats this week.
