In AGWSR’s case, finishing power seemed to be the biggest problem last season. Friday night, they watched a 7-2 fourth quarter lead turn into a 14-7 loss to Lake Mills.
But that was non-district and, for all intent-and-purpose, didn’t mean anything. This week, however, games matter most as district play opens. AGWSR goes to Conrad to play the BCLUW Comets who also lost a tough one in week one, 7-0 to East Marshall.
