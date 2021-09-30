Now with three district losses, both remaining district games are must-wins for the AGWSR Cougars. Four teams in Class A, Dist. 3 will get into the playoffs while three will stay home. Next up is a Homecoming game with Hudson who is 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the district. The Cougars then close district play with a trip to 2-2 and 1-2 Nashua-Plainfield which will likely decide that fourth spot for somebody. If AGWSR beats the Pirates Friday night.
“When you get to this time of the season, they’re all must-win games if you’re not the Grundy Center, North Tamas or Wapsie Valleys of the district,” AGWSR head coach James Koop said. “If we can keep (last Friday night) going forward, I think we can do good things.”
