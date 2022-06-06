The AGWSR Cougars fell 8-6 to the Grundy Center Spartans in Ackley Friday night. All six Cougar runs came in the fifth with GC holding a 5-0 lead. GC scored three in the sixth to pull out the NICL-West win. Quinn Holmgaard led the Cougars with a pair of hits, including a double, and two runs batted in. AGWSR fell to 0-9 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
The Cougars took advantage of a rare non-Emma Beck start for GC, hitting Lucy Lebo seven hits and tagging her for those six runs. Beck, who leads Class 2A with a 0.18 earned run average and is fourth with 84 strikeouts, earned the save by fanning six in the final two innings.
