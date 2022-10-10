Ranked 12th in Class 1A, the AGWSR girls finished 1-2 at Saturday’s Hudson Tournament. They fell to 1A number-eight Don Bosco but picked up the opening set (21-15, 15-21, 9-15). They also got one from Aplington-Parkersburg in another three-set loss (16-21, 21-18, 10-15). They ended the day going three with East Buchanan, winning the first and third (21-8, 19-21, 15-6).
Brynn Smith, who booked 1,000 career kills earlier this season, led the Cougars with 38 one-timers on Saturday. She also reached the 1,000 dig plateau, with a team-high 27. Karis Lippert missed on just three of her 45 serves, adding five aces in the process.
