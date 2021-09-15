The AGWSR Cougars gave the 11th-ranked in Class 2A Grundy Center Spartans all they could want Tuesday in Grundy Center. The visitors fell in four sets (25-23, 18-25, 18-25, 24-26) and are now 6-6 overall and 1-2 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West.
The Cougars got the fast start that head coach Jill Smith likes to see, taking the first set. The lead point was a Tori Metzgar kill as AGWSR raced out to the early lead. The Cougars later held a 10-6 lead, forcing a Spartan timeout. The ploy didn’t work as the visitors took the next two points to hold their biggest lead of the night at 12-6.
