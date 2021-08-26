AGWSR and Belmond-Klemme have faced each other in football, but it’s been a while. The Cougars have been playing 8-Man for the last five seasons, but travel to Belmond in their return to the 11-Player format.
With an extra tier of defenders, AGWSR head coach James Koop said the offense may take a while to get back into the flow of the bigger game. He has pieces in place, following the graduation of Jaden Penning’s 1,854 total offensive yards and 29 touchdowns, as senior Cale Culver takes the spotlight.
