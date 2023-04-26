Gabe Nederhoff focused on this ninth-hole shot on his way to a team-low 42, which tied him with teammate Eli Brandt. AGWSR finished third in the home-closing triangular Tuesday night with Hampton-Dumont-CAL and winner Grundy Center.
A change in how the game is played at this point of the season didn’t really work out for the AGWSR Cougars Tuesday night. At least early in the round at Meadowbrook in Wellsburg. Lifting the pick, clean and place rule, head coach Ryley Schipper said the change caused early struggles.
Those struggles led to a team 171, behind Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s 161 and Grundy Center’s 147.
