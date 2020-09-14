Saturday’s Aplington-Parkersburg Tournament in Parkersburg wasn’t exactly filled with creampuffs. The hosts have always been tough. But then there were ranked Denver (8th in Class 2A) and Wapsie Valley (2nd 1A).
All three swept the Cougars. A-P won 21-10 and 21-14. That despite getting five kills from Alyssa Hames and three blocks from MaKenna Kuper. AGWSR was just 22 of 25 in serve.
