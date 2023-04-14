AGWSR's Nakia Ollivierre and IF-A's Teah Miller are teammates on the cross country course in the fall, but were competitors on the track in Dike. Ollivierre won both the 3000 and 1500 and Miller was second.
AGWSR has competed in four meets this spring and have been team champs in every one.
Thursday their toughest test yet came at Dike-New Hartford. Among 16 teams, nine of them fellow NICL squads, the Cougars passed with flying colors. AGWSR won six events and nabbed seven medals to edge out Aplington-Parkersburg by a razor thing (102.5-101.5) final. Iowa Falls-Alden scored a pair of wins and two runner-up finishes and were in the top half of the meet, finishing sixth. A shorthanded South Hardin was 12th.
