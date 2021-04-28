The smaller meets have proven kind to the AGWSR Cougars this season. But while the higher team and even placings are nice, both the boys and girls squads are improving. Tuesday, at the Falcon Co-ed in Parkersburg, they did it again.
AGWSR’s girls placed second among five teams, while the boys tied for third in a six-team field. Along the way, they combined for 18 top-three medals. Of those, seven were gold.
