The Dike-New Hartford Wolverines played even better than their 19-6 record would indicate. Coming to Ackley from the North Iowa Cedar League-Central, where they are chasing a title, they ended the AGWSR Cougars (7-15) in six innings at Ackley on Wednesday by a 12-1 count.
The visitors got more than they needed in the top of the first inning, scoring three runs on three hits and two Cougar errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.