The Iowa Falls-Alden girls track team kicked off the indoor portion of its season at Monday's Dickinson Relays, and the athletes expected to lead the way this season did not disappoint inside the UNI-Dome.
Jazz Dagel, a returning two-time State medalist in the Class 3A 100 and 200 meter events, opened her final high school campaign with a 16th place effort in the 60 meters, crossing the tape in 8.26. Dagel qualified for the 60 meter final by securing the 16th and final qualifying spot in the prelims (8.21). Des Moines Hoover junior Jessica Kyne won the event with a 7.58 time.
