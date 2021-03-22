IF-A Dance Team
For the first time in over a year the Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team could be hands-on during a kick routine. Covid limited the squad to social distancing during the year. They celebrated their accomplishments Saturday in front of a full Cadet Gymnasium audience.

The Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team got back to a little normalcy on Saturday. For the first time in over a year they were able to perform in front of a full crowd in the Cadet Gym. With COVID forcing video tryouts, the delay of practice, social distancing in routines and a canceled performance at State in Des Moines, it was a welcome change. Even the kick line was able to stand arm-in-arm.

Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team
Avery Buresh and the rest of the IF_A Cadet Dance Team performed their State-winning novelty routine live for the first time. The group won on the strength of their video instead of attending the State Competition this past year.

The Cadet Spring show is the big fundraiser for the program each year. The show highlights the varsity, junior varsity, and middle school teams. Included were the third place varsity pom and first place novelty routines. Both entered State competition via video recorded three weeks before State. Other highlights included the moms and dads performing and a special slideshow honoring the seniors.

Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team
IF-A Dance head coach Jennifer Bicknese was all smiles behind her mask Saturday as the middle school, junior varsity and high school squads performed during the annual Spring Dance.

