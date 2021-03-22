For the first time in over a year the Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team could be hands-on during a kick routine. Covid limited the squad to social distancing during the year. They celebrated their accomplishments Saturday in front of a full Cadet Gymnasium audience.
Avery Buresh and the rest of the IF_A Cadet Dance Team performed their State-winning novelty routine live for the first time. The group won on the strength of their video instead of attending the State Competition this past year.
The Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team got back to a little normalcy on Saturday. For the first time in over a year they were able to perform in front of a full crowd in the Cadet Gym. With COVID forcing video tryouts, the delay of practice, social distancing in routines and a canceled performance at State in Des Moines, it was a welcome change. Even the kick line was able to stand arm-in-arm.
The Cadet Spring show is the big fundraiser for the program each year. The show highlights the varsity, junior varsity, and middle school teams. Included were the third place varsity pom and first place novelty routines. Both entered State competition via video recorded three weeks before State. Other highlights included the moms and dads performing and a special slideshow honoring the seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.