Paige Danger carded a medalist 47 to lead Iowa Falls-Alden to a middle finish at Tuesday's North Central Conference Triangular. They finished between Algona and Fort Dodge St. Edmond in their season opener.
After trying three times, the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet girls finally got on the golf course Tuesday night. They shot a 211 in the North Central Conference triangular, second to Algona’s 202 but ahead of Fort Dodge St. Edmond’s 263 on the home Meadow Hills course in Iowa Falls.
The hosts also claimed the medalist in Paige Danger. Her 47 edged Algona’s Abby Brooks’ 48 for the top medal. The Cadets also scored with Brooke Regan (53), Ella Scholte (55) and Olivia French (56).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.