Visiting Iowa Falls-Alden outscored St. Edmond 21-10 in the fourth quarter to win Tuesday's North Central Conference tilt, but it was the team's defense in that eight-minute period that was encouraging to head coach Michael Collison.
The Gaels (2-3, 2-1) are much improved this season, and gave the Cadets a tough test, but Nolan Frohwein (25 points) and Karson Sharar (21 points) combined for 46 points in the 72-63 victory.
