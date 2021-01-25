The AGWSR Cougar girls lost a 36-29 non-conference game Friday in Ackley to the West Marshall Trojans. It was a game the Cougars controlled in the first half, holding Katy Ryerson and her19-point average to just four points They also handled WM’s press. The energy spent on both hurt them in the second half.
“Fatigue had a lot to do with it because we were short a girl tonight who comes off the bench,” AGWSR head coach Laurie Gann said. “We were trying to figure out another option and I think that affected us. That’s a disaster waiting to happen with a team like West Marshall when they’re so physical they wear you down.”
