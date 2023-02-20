Heading into Saturday’s Region XI contest with DMACC, there were just three Iowa Community College Athletic Conference games left. That means, there’s little room for error.
In the first half against the 14th-ranked Bears, Ellsworth Community College found itself in unfamiliar territory. The hosts trailed DMACC (22-6, 10-4) big in the first half and never recovered, falling by a 76-65 final. The loss puts the Panthers in fourth-place, one game ahead of Iowa Central, with just three games remaining before the Region Tournament tips off.
