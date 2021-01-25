Jaden Penning
Jaden Penning drove for two of his team-high 13 points buyt it wasn't enough as AGWSR fell to Wet Marshall late, 41-32.

Usually a coach doesn’t have a problem with the other team chucking up long shots. For AGWSR Cougar head coach Ryley Schipper, that isn’t the case. His squad has fallen victim too many times to teams getting hot just in time to beat them.

It happened again on Friday in Ackley as the Cougars (3-8) saw a fourth quarter lead disappear thanks to hot streak from beyond the arch. The result was a 41-32 loss to West Marshall.

