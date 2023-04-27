Jaslynn Dagel just missed the Drake Relays cut in the 100 meter dash so she took her frustrations out in Forest City on Tuesday.
The Iowa Falls-Alden senior won the 100 and 200 meter dashes, both by nearly a second, to help the Cadets place fifth. Dagel’s were the only gold medals for the squad who managed to grab seven top-three finishes at the Forest City Invite. She was in one of those, taking silver in the 4x400 with Abby Harding, Angel Sharar and Teah Miller.
