Teah Miller (left) and Abby Harding have led Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR to an early 18th ranking in Class 3A this season. The senior duo have been to State twice already, and are looking to finally break into the medals.
State is and always will be the goal for high school runners. Getting there once is all many can get done. Seniors Teah Miller and Abby Harding have already done it twice for the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR girls. They finished 25th and 26th respectively last fall. With this being their final shot at getting a medal as top-15 finishers, both are tempering their goals as best they can.
“I will definitely be excited to qualify for state a third time because State always feels like a celebration of a great season and this year I hope to both celebrate and compete at a higher level,” Miller said. “Being a senior, my mind is certainly set on earning one of those top medals. With that said, if I don’t make it onto the podium, I won’t think any less of my season. As long as I give every race my all and leave everything on the course, I will be happy with my performance.”
