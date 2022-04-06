The AGWSR Cougar girls opened their season with wins in the shot put and distance medley among their 10 top-three finishes at Tuesday’s Spartan Early Bird in Grundy Center. They placed fifth as a team. The AGWSR boys, running in their second meet of the season and without big point-getter Cale Culver, finished sixth with no wins but five top-three medals.
Abby Veld led the individual charge for both teams. The 2021 State qualifier won the shot put with a new school record throw of 38-feet 10.25-inches, bettering Jess McDowell’s mark by a quarter-inch. Veld also took second in the discus.
