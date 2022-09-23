With over 100 runners in both races and 10 teams that are NICL squads, South Hardin had an opportunity to get a small taste of what the conference meet will be like in three weeks. And it’s going to be a grind.
Thursday at Town and Country Golf Course in Grundy Center, both Tiger squads finished in the bottom half of the large fields. The girls race was won by No. 7 Denver (2A) with all five runners in the top 20. Eighth rated Hudson (1A) were second and No. 12 in 2A Sumner-Fredericksburg rounded out the top three. The Tiger girls were 10th overall with four of their five scorers in the top 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.