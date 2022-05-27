Sidney Schafer tagged this runner out in a fourth-inning rundown between home and third Thursday in Ackley, but the runner scored when the umpires confirmed the runner had been interfered with rounding third on a base hit.
AGWSR Cougar head coach Brenda Drake knew there would be some growing pains this season. With just one senior on the squad - first-year regular starter Shaylee Hofmeister – the learning curve is going to be pretty steep to start.
The Cougars gave up nine runs for the second game in a row to start the season, falling Thursday night in Ackley 9-1 to the East Marshall Mustangs.
