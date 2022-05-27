The AGWSR Cougars have held the lead in all three of their games so far this season. With a 3-1 win over East Marshall Thursday night in Ackley, they have a 2-1 record to show for it.
All three runs came in the first inning as the Cougars jumped on Carter Anderson with two hits and a walk. Landon Benning led off the verse by reaching on an error. A Darren Veld one-out walk advanced them. A single with an error on EM’s centerfielder Tyler Fuller led to the first run. A two-out double by Kaden Abbas did the rest.
