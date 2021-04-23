Nate Lendt, seen here in a home meet earlier this season, placed eighth at the NJCAA meet in Council Bluffs on Thursday. While ECC finished outside of the top-15 for the first time in recent memory, the Panthers' string of All Americans continues.
First-year head ECC Panther wrestling coach Tyson Springer had just 14 on his official final roster, but only eight healthy bodies to take to Council Bluffs for the NJCAA Championships on Wednesday and Thursday. In an unusual finish to an unusual season, every junior college with a wrestling program could bring all 10 starters.
By the end of the first session Wednesday morning, six Panthers had been eliminated.
