Ellsworth Community College played Quakedale Prep Academy out of New Providence for the second time this season, however this is the first time it counted.
The two faced off late in November at Quakerdale, but that was a JV game. On Tuesday in Iowa, it counted towards the Panthers record, ending a four game slide for ECC. The Panthers earned county bragging rights – 85-69.
