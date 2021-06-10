Ellsworth Community College head coach Mitchell Kleinschrodt meets with the offense during a game this spring. The fall schedule was recently released and the Panthers have four home games with the season opener on Sept. 4.
The fall 2021 Ellsworth Community College football season will be a historic one.
The Panthers are celebrating 60 years of football at the Scenic City campus. It will also be a different one. Less than four months after completing the spring season, ECC will be playing once again – in a 10 game schedule starting on Sept. 4.
