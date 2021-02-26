The Ellsworth Community College Panthers fell to 0-3 on the mat with a 37-13 loss to Iowa Western Thursday in Council Bluffs. Justin Henry (165) moved to 3-0 with a decision. Other ECC winners included Nate Lendt (149) with a major and Jerell Belcher (197) with a pin.
First-year head coach Tyson Springer said bonus points have been a huge issue with his young squad this season. While that was again the case, he said it would have been tough to beat the fourth-ranked Reivers anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.