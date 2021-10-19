In the second to last home match of the season, Ellsworth Community College got a big time confidence boost. Playing Emmaus Bible College out of conference, the Panthers defeated the visitors in just over 30 minutes with scores of 25-7, 25-6 and 25-14. It is the second time the two squads have faced off, this time in an ECC sweep.
The Panthers (9-19, 1-6) were in total control the entire match and limited their errors. They only had one hitting mishap the first game with seven kills. The second they had 10 kills and the third 14 to tally 31 on the night. Seven different players tallied hits, led by Gabi Damiano with eight. Haley Forge and Louise Lion each added six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.