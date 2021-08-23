Just 144 days after their last competition, Ellsworth Community College returned the volleyball courts over the weekend.
The Panthers traveled to Rockford, Ill. for the McHenry Tournament and played four opponents from surrounding states, going 1-3 for the first time out. In all but one of the matches, ECC took their foes to at least four sets, nearly forcing a fifth in the final match of the weekend.
