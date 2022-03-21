ECC's Meghan Danielson manned the hot corner during their home opener last week. The Panthers are hosting NIACC in a four game series and opened with wins of 20-5 and 14-6 on Sunday. The two play again today at 1/3 p.m. at Legion Field.
Former head Ellsworth Community College coach Matt Egger was welcomed back to his old stomping grounds with a pair of losses.
In the first Iowa Community College Athletic Conference series of the season, the Panthers knocked around NIACC – now led by former ECC coach Egger – for 20-5 and 14-6 wins. The two will complete the series today at Legion Field.
