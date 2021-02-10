Just two days after picking up their first win in 2021, Ellsworth Community College earned victory number two over Northeast Community College.
Similar to the match against Southwestern Community College, the Panthers took a 1-0 lead before dropping the second set. The hosts then took control and won two straight to earn the four set victory (25-19, 16-25, 25-18, 25-20) and move into sixth place in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference standings.
