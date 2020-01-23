Kirkwood Community College is ranked No. 1 for a reason. The Eagles are currently 19-1 and average 76 points per game – 16th in the nation. The defense forced 27 turnovers as they ran away with an 89-39 win over Ellsworth Community College.
Of the 39 points, Ellie Barrows scored 24 of them, she shot 53 percent from the floor. The rest of the team, however, were off offensively. Collective they shot 26 percent – just 4 of 33 without Barrows counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.