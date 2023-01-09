The Ellsworth Community College Panthers may not have seen the results first-year head coach Victor Coronado wanted coming off break, but they did give him the lift he needed.
Five of Coronado’s wrestler’s placed at the Central Under Armour Invitational in Pella on Saturday. But more importantly, the Panthers took a step forward in building depth with the debut of Sean Michael Gonzalez, Reidyn Serna Ames, Austin Eggleston and David Jackson.
