The Ellsworth Community College volleyball team wrapped the 2019 season Wednesday night.
The Panthers hosted Iowa Lakes in the final regular season match and fell in three: 25-19, 25-19, 26-24. ECC finished winless in the ICCAC (0-9) and 5-27 overall. With the top eight teams making the Region XI Tournament, the Panthers season ended prematurely.
