Two of Ellsworth Community College’s inaugural women’s wrestling team took the mat at their first tournament on Saturday. Neither placed at the Waldorf Open in Forest City. But the experience is what mattered.
Shaylee Van Den Berg, who became ECC’s first-ever winner earlier in the week, went 0-2 with a bye. Eliette Gomez-Perez, who picked up the first-ever Panther women’s pin last week, also went 0-2.
