After the first 10 minutes of play, Ellsworth Community College trailed by just one possession to Minnesota West. However, the rest of the game the Bluejays outscored the visitors 81-29 to hand them their seventh loss in a row – 99-45.
Following the first stanza in the Thanksgiving Classic, the Panthers (2-7) were down 18-16 but that difference swelled to 45-27 at the break and continued to grow from there. In the second half, fourth-ranked (DIII) Minnesota West put up 54 points to ECC’s 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.