Ellsworth Community College hung with NIACC for much of the game, but just could not get over the hump. An ugly fourth quarter saw the Trojans pull away for a 75-50 victory.
The Panthers struggled throughout the contest in the backcourt – turning the ball over that would turn into easy buckets by the visitors. In the opening quarter a basket by Arleen Chanez cut the deficit to 8-6 but NIACC (8-3, 2-0) went on a 6-0 run to end the first 10 minutes on top by eight.
