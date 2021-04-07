Because of inclement weather, Ellsworth Community College’s series with Marshalltown Community College was split between home and away and with 13 days between them.
In the first two games, the Panthers scored a combined 28 runs and tallied 40 hits. On Tuesday in Iowa Falls, the ECC bats were quieted they scored just four total runs in a split (loss 5-1, win 3-0). The Panthers did take the series 3-1 and are seventh in the ICCAC standings.
