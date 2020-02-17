Rozell Baker, seen here in action earlier this season, was one of three ECC Panthers to take a title at the District XI Meet Sunday in Estherville. He is also one of 10 Panthers who automatically qualified for the March 6-7 NJCAA National Championships in Council Bluffs.
The wrestling season is coming to end. But for the Ellsworth Community College Panthers, it got extended by a couple weeks Sunday.
All 10 Panthers qualified for the March 6-7 NJCAA National Championships in Council Bluffs. Three of them grabbed gold medals in doing so. Two others placed second, and three placed third. For interim head coach Adam Fahs, that’s a recipe for success.
